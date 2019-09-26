Bulldogs, Beavers to Meet in NSIC Football Unbeatens Showdown

The UMD football team travels to Bemidji State this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a tough “Battle for the Bone” against St. Cloud State, things don’t get easier for the UMD football team as the Bulldogs get set to take on longtime rivals Bemidji State in a battle of two teams who are 3–0 in the NSIC North division.

“They’ve had a lot of great players. We’ve had a lot of great players. There’s just been battles. Since I’ve been here, we had the blizzard game. And last year at Malosky, which was double OT. It doesn’t matter. One of us can be having a down year, but we always get up for Bemidji. It’s always fun. It’s always physical. It’s just a great rivalry,” quarterback John Larson said.

“Bemidji State is going to be Bemidji. They’re going to be well-coached. It’s going to be a physical football game. It will be a tight football game. We anticipate their defense being tough against the run and pressure-oriented, similar to ours. On the offensive side, they’ll have a lot of quarterback run game. It’s two similar style football teams playing on Saturday afternoon,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Chet Anderson Stadium is set for 4 p.m.