Celebrate Oktoberfest with The Boat Club Restaurant and Bar

Oktoberfest at The Boat Club Restaurant and Bar is Happening Saturday, September 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Fitger's Courtyard

DULUTH, Minn. – There’s a boatload of fun being packed into one event happening Saturday, September 28.

Oktoberfest at The Boat Club Restaurant and Bar is happening from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The event, taking place in the Fitger’s Courtyard, features LIVE music, Dachshund races, Oktoberfest brews and authentic German cuisine.

At 5:00 p.m., guests will be welcome to enjoy polka dancing lessons. Beer bingo is also on the agenda for the day.

Click here for more information.