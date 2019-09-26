Game Day Munchies? Bucktales Cantina and Grill Has You Covered

Cooking Connection: Sloppy Jose and Tinga Dilla

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s football season and with it comes the munchies!

In this week’s Cooking Connection, FOX 21’s Brett Scott chats with Bucktales Cantina and Grill owner Dee Morales as business picks up for the fall season.

Morales is the only chef in the kitchen at Bucktales, handcrafting each order to perfection.

The business is located near Pattison State Park along Highway 35 just south of Superior.

Morales whips together his signature Sloppy José and Tinga Dilla Quesadillas in this week’s segment.

Click here to learn more about Bucktales Cantina and Grill.

Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 2:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.