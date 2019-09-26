MN Safety Council Hosts Annual Safety Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Safety Council hosted their Northern Regional Safety Day at the DECC to help safety professionals gain insight on the latest issues connected with workplace issues including injuries.

Hearing loss is one of the many workplace injuries, which was a big topic of concern discussed during Safety Day.

The annual Safety Day is an opportunity for the workers to not only learn the latest information but also to learn from their peers.

“The thing that most of these folks are walking away with is this reminder that even though they have base safety practices that work, there are different ways to think about making their workplaces safer,”said Minnesota Safety Council President Paul Aasen.

The Minnesota Safety Council has hosted the annual Safety Day since 1925.