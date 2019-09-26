Phil Peliska Named New Head Coach for Panthers Boys Basketball Team

Peliska has spent the past 20 years at Virginia High School.

CULVER, Minn. – South Ridge High School announced this week that Phil Peliska will take over for the boys basketball team.

Peliska has spent the past 20 years at Virginia High School, as well as two years as an assistant for the Mesabi women’s basketball team. He also played one year under legendary basketball coach Rich Odell.

The Panthers will look to improve on a 7–20 record last season, which did see them win a playoff game against Northland.