President Trump Coming to Minnesota in October
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – President Donald Trump is coming back to Minnesota for the fourth time in the last sixteen months for an upcoming Trump rally.
In an announcement made Thursday afternoon by the MNGOP, the rally will be held on October 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman, Jennifer Carnahan, released the following statement about the upcoming visit:
“We are overjoyed to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota for the fourth time in the last sixteen months. Trump has spent his first term fighting for Minnesota families and for this country. He has fulfilled his campaign promises to get our economy booming again, put America first, and has made this country great again. We are excited for the rally on October 10th and look forward to showing the Democrats how enthusiastic Minnesota Republicans are to send our 10 electoral votes to re-elect President Trump in 2020.”