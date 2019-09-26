Senior Production Assistant – Part Time

Fox 21 News is seeking a part-time Senior Production Assistant to join our team.

Major job duties include our typical production assistant duties like running robotic cameras, audio, graphics, and teleprompter for our newscasts as well as other duties as assigned.

Photoshop experience preferred but not required.

Along with that, we are looking for someone who either has previous experience directing live television newscasts or has an interest in being trained to do so.

Great job for someone interested in getting started in the television business or an experienced applicant looking for part-time work.

E-mail application materials to:

dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv