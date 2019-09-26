Suspects in Fatal West Duluth Shooting to Appear in Court Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Two suspects in the fatal West Duluth shooting of 33-year-old Timothy Jon Nelson are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Charges are expected to be filed shortly before the 11:00 a.m. court appearance.

According to authorities, the suspects are facing charges of Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Murder.

Police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning on the North 300 Block of 62nd Avenue West.

When police arrived on scene they discovered Nelson sitting in a gray truck with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Nelson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.