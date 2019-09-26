Watch Live: Schiff Says Complaint Reads Like Crime Shakedown

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump’s actions detailed in a newly released whistleblower complaint read like “a classic organized crime shakedown.”

Schiff on Thursday opened a hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. Maguire released the complaint to Congress and the public this week after weeks of delay.

The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Democrats have criticized Maguire for withholding the complaint.

Schiff says the whistleblower shows “more of a dedication of country, more of an understanding of the president’s oath of office, than the president himself.”

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

9:10 a.m.

The White house claims the intelligence whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump’s efforts to seek dirt from Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden “shows nothing improper.”

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham argues the complaint “is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings.”

Grisham adds that Trump released a rough transcript of his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday “because he has nothing to hide.”

House Democrats who have read the document say it’s “deeply disturbing.”

Grisham says, “The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the main stream media.”