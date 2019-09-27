Age Well Arrowhead Holds “Art of Aging” Fundraiser

Money raised on Thursday will go toward the transportation program to get people to and from doctor appointments.

DULUTH, Minn. – People were winded and dined at Northland Country Club to help support independent lives for the Northland’s aging population.

It is all part of Age Well Arrowhead’s first-ever “Art of Aging” fundraiser.

The non-profit is dedicated to providing all types of programs and services to seniors so they can live healthier lives and stay in their own homes as long as possible.

“Everyone wants to stay in their homes and independent as long as possible. Quite frankly the resources last longer it’s where we want to be so if we can provide these supports. All of those things lead up to a support package so people can stay in their own homes,” said Kim Hileman the Age Well Arrowhead Program Director.

Fox 21’s Dan Hanger even emceed the fundraiser.

Age Well Arrowhead is always looking for volunteers to help make their program successful. You can find their website here.