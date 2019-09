Coaches Corner: Mike Heffernan

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with St. Scholastica head football coach Mike Heffernan. Among the topics discussed are the Saints’ 3-0 start in Heffernan’s first year with the team, as well as a preview of their game this weekend against Westminster.