Duluth Airport Runway Construction Complete

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been over three years and 40 million dollars, but the Duluth International Airports runway project is finally complete.

Friday morning, city and state officials got a first-hand look at the runway which encompasses about 60 acres of the airfield.

For the aviation industries in the area, the benefits of this new runway go beyond the airport.

“We’re talking an impact, an economic impact of 1.3 billion dollars and six–thousand jobs. That is why this runway is so important,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says.

It also helps reduce their carbon footprint through some of the new lights being used.

“We replaced incandescent lights with new, updated L.E.D lights. So, save on labor and obviously costs and more environmentally friendly,” Operations Manager, Blaine Peterson says.

The new runway will have a lifespan of 50 years.