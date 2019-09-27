Essentia Prepares New Miller Hill Health Plaza for Grand Opening

The Essentia Health Plaza will open for members to use September 30

DULUTH, Minn.- Doors opened for the first time Friday at the new Essentia Health Plaza at the Miller Hill Mall for a special preview event.

The space, which was previously Younkers department store, is focused on expanding overall adult wellness.

The location is bigger than Essentia’s old fitness center on its main campus and contains several pieces of geriatric–grade exercise equipment for members to use.

The center’s focus is promoting health–prevention through increased personal fitness.

“As we look at healthcare today, it’s not just about what happens in the walls, curing diseased or fixing injuries, healthcare’s evolving to become more and more involved with keeping people healthy and really being about community wellness,” Essentia Health occupational adminstrator Kurt Radke said.

The center will also focus on therapy and rehabilitation for people who have suffered physical trauma.

The health plaza is home to a therapy pool which is bigger than Essentia’s old pool in their previous location.

“We have excellent therapists that will be providing care here– physical therapists, occupational therapists and we’re now able to match the environment to the expert care that we are able to provide,” Joan Jeanetta said.

The Essentia Health Plaza will open to members Monday, Sept. 30.

Those interested in becoming a member at the center for personal fitness will pay a fee of $45 per month.