Fall Carnival at Stella Maris Academy

DULUTH, Minn. – The fall season was celebrated with a carnival at Stella Maris Academy in Duluth.

Kids dunked their teachers and the priest in a dunk tank, enjoyed festival food, and a bounce house.

The catholic school also kicked off a year of service. Kids went into the community to spread cheer to their neighbors.

“Our kids got to experience engaging with their community in a number of different ways,” said Hilarie Hauer, President of Stella Maris Academy. “They learned how to partner with the city of Duluth parks and rec and they understood how much work it takes to keep our city beautiful and clean and they got to experience connecting with residents at health care centers who don’t get out.”

Students will continue their community service throughout the school year.