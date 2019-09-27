Former CEC Standout Mason Langenbrunner Commits to Harvard

Langenbrunner transferred to Eden Prarie for this upcoming season.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton hockey standout Mason Langenbrunner announced on Twitter Thursday that he has committed to joining the Harvard men’s hockey team.

Langenbrunner, who transferred to Eden Prarie for this upcoming season, finished with 18 points as sophomore last season for the Lumberjacks. The defenseman was also a 10th round pick by the Sioux City Musketeers in the 2018 USHL futures draft.