Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 9/27/19
Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Duluth East, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Proctor and Superior
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Duluth Denfeld 6, Duluth East 42
Esko 20, Moose Lake-Willow River 18
Hermantown 14, Grand Rapids 21
Cloquet 26, North Branch 12
International Falls 38, Mesabi East 20
Virginia 24, Eveleth-Gilbert 27
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30, Two Harbors 7
Hibbing 14, Proctor 41
MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Cromwell-Wright 15, Onamia 12
Bigfork 14, Mountain Iron-Buhl 52
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Chippewa Falls 14, Superior 36
Northwestern 33, St. Croix Falls 21