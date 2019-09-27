Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 9/27/19

Here's all the action from Friday night including big wins for Duluth East, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Proctor and Superior
Claudia Chakamian,

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Duluth Denfeld 6, Duluth East 42

Esko 20, Moose Lake-Willow River 18

Hermantown 14, Grand Rapids 21

Cloquet 26, North Branch 12

International Falls 38, Mesabi East 20

Virginia 24, Eveleth-Gilbert 27 

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30, Two Harbors 7

Hibbing 14, Proctor 41

MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Cromwell-Wright 15, Onamia 12

Bigfork 14, Mountain Iron-Buhl 52

WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Chippewa Falls 14, Superior 36 

Northwestern 33, St. Croix Falls 21

 

