Hearing Wellness Center Moves Down the Street

Not only does the new building provide better parking for patients but in fact it provides better patient care because it is quieter and better for hearing tests.

DULUTH, Minn. – After years of planning Hearing Wellness Center opened its doors after moving down the street from its old location on London Road.

“What our patients will find is they’re going to have easier access to care with us. Be able to get in for appointments more quickly and we’ll be able to incorporate some of the newer technologies in hearing healthcare and tinnitus care as we move forward,” said Johnathan Gervais, the doctor of audiology and co-owner at Hearing Wellness Center.

The center is also expanding past Duluth. They recently opened a new full-time location in Bemidji and they say they want to expand to a community up north as well.