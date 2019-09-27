Just Be-Leaf in Yourself, Hike Through Fall Colors

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Fall Foliage Popping At Jay Cooke State Park

CARLTON, Minn. — Jay Cooke State Park is popping with color this time of year. This state park protects the lower reaches of the St. Louis River and is located about 10 miles southwest of Duluth. It’s one of the ten most visited state parks in Minnesota, with the western half of the park containing part of a rocky, 13-mile gorge.

In this week’s Active Adventures Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot hikes through the beautiful fall foliage that’s now at 50-75% colors. Hear about the different trees the park has within, things you’ll come across out on the trails and if camping spots are still available. Merlot tells us when the least crowded times to visit the park are, for that serene and nature experience. Plus, Brittney has some fun, tossing, playing and even making a leaf angel in the woods! Check out the video above!

For more information on the park click HERE or to RESERVE A CAMPSITE.

For an update on all Minnesota fall colors, CLICK.