On-Campus Clinic Opens at Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s opened a new clinic Friday morning.

In partnership with Lake Superior College, the two transformed an old computer lab at the school into the Q-Care Clinic.

The express clinic treats patients for a variety of minor aliments, helping even more people in the area.

“Both are very successful. So one at Cub foods and one at Mount Royal Clinic. This one was really about community and building a relationship with Lake Superior College and getting the student population as well,” St. Luke’s Clinic Manager, Tara Swenson says.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is available for everyone.