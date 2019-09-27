Powwow Celebration at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School

The Powwow included native song, dance, and clothing to make sure all feel welcomed in the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – For nearly 20 years the the Duluth Community School Collaborative has been bringing a Powwow to the hillside in Duluth.

Held at Myers-Wilkins Elementary school, the night features a free feast with farm to table food donated by Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, along with celebrating native culture with a Powwow.

“We just really want to make them feel at home and this is their space so we just want to celebrate them and let them be here and make sure they feel welcomed. It’s just a really fun time it’s a time of celebration and our families really love it and we just want to continue celebrating,” said Courtnie Bain, the youth development director at the Duluth Community School Collaborative.

Every month the collaborative hosts a free family night with free hot meals atMyers-Wilkins school for those who are in need.