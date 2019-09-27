Prep Soccer: Lumberjacks Girls, Hawks Boys Win LSC Regular Season Titles

Cloquet-Carlton girls and Hermantown boys both took home Lake Superior Conference titles on Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team mounted a huge comeback, scoring three goals within six minutes in the second half to top Duluth Marshall 4-3 for the Lake Superior Conference title.

Kiana Bender scored two goals, while Katie Turner and Olivia Jameson scored the other two. For the Hilltoppers, Gianna Kneepkens, Emilia McGiffert and Tori Thorson each scored.

In the boys game, the Hermantown boys soccer team used a big second half to top Superior 4-1 to win the boys Lake Superior Conference title. Matthew Joki scored two goals, while Hunter Tanski and Ryan Zastrow scored the others for the Hawks. Jakob Kidd scored the lone goal for the Spartans.