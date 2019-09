Prep Volleyball: Raiders Stay Undefeated, Rails Sweep Spartans

Greenway improves to 13-0 on the season while Proctor got the road sweep over Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greenway volleyball team continued its strong start to the season, getting the road win over Duluth East 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10).

The Raiders improve to 13-0 and will play Edina on Saturday.

In other volleyball action, Proctor swept Superior 3-0. The Spartans will be back in action on Saturday against Mesabi East.