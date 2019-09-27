Rally Leaders Call For Support for Line 3 Oil Pipeline Protest

DULUTH, Minn.- Controversy continues to swirl over the proposed Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline as a rally is scheduled in Duluth on Saturday.

Leadership from that rally held a press conference on Friday at Gitchi Ode’ Akiing Park to generate support ahead of the upcoming march and rally from noon to 6 p–m on the Lakewalk.

Protestors are hoping the march will help persuade state leaders to oppose line three so local waters can be free from harm.

“I would like to see Governor Walz and the Lieutenant Governor to make a stand to say no. We don’t need this right now. It doesn’t benefit Minnesota. Not at all, it doesn’t do anything for employment or anything,” said Fond Du Lac member Skip Sandman.

Enbridge has argued the replacement is needed for its aging pipeline and it’s taking the necessary precautions to protect the environment.

A decision on the proposed pipeline is expected in the coming weeks.