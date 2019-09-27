Salvation Army Merges Their Youth Basketball Programs

The RBA and DAYBA join forces for the first time in 30 years.

DULUTH, Minn.- Good news for the future Shaq’s, Lebron’s and Michael Jordan’s out there…

The salvation army is merging their youth basketball teams for kids to play in one giant winter league.

For 30 years, kids K-4th grade and kids 5-8th grade were separated into different leagues.

The salvation army wanted to combine the two leagues in hopes of encouraging kids to stick to the sport for several years, with the incentive that they could play with their same friends and coaches for up to 9 years.

“If we teach them character in sports, that’s going to roll over into life and they’ll be successful in life as well because they’re going to know how to persevere in tough situations when maybe they’re not winning, but they still have to work as a team,” Rookie Basketball Association coordinator Kris Mallett said.

The salvation army is looking for coaches, referees and players for the upcoming basketball season.

Those interested in signing up can find more information here.