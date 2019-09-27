Students, Staff Find Body of Suicide Victim in Woods Near School
DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, students and a staff member at Lowell Elementary school found a body in the woods near the school Friday morning.
Authorities say it appears the individual died by suicide and does not have any connection to the school.
Parents of students were notified of the incident by automated calls.
According to officials, mental health professionals will be on hand for students and staff if needed.