Summer Farmers Markets Ending for Season

Thursday was the second-to-last Lincoln Park Summer Farmers Market for the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the Northland gets ready to dive back into winter, farmers markets are close to wrapping up after the summer season.

Thursday was the second-to-last Lincoln Park Summer Farmers Market for the season.

The farmers are coming with more fall and winter crops including pumpkins, apples, and squash.

One farmer regularly works 17 hour days on his farm, but the long hours are worth it according to him.

He says he loves meeting all the people at the markets.

“I’ve really been blessed a lot of people don’t make it but I’ve been all over the world. I have five wonderful boys and a wife and I’ve done things only a handful of men ever get to do and I love farming so when we got back we started gardening and it got out of hand it just got out of hand,” said Bruce Schmidt of Golden Gardens.

Next week is the final week for Lincoln Park’s Summer Market, but people can count on even more fall goods, even gourds to purchase.