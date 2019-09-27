Two Suspects Charged for Fatal Shooting in West Duluth

James Peterson and Christopher Boder are charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

DULUTH, Minn.- The two suspects arrested for a fatal shooting in west Duluth Sunday have been formally charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

Authorities have not identified who the shooter is.

38–year–old James Peterson and 31–year–old Christopher Boder could face up to 40 years behind bars for the alleged murder of 33–year–old Timothy Nelson.

The father of five was shot and killed in his vehicle just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of North 62nd Avenue West.

According to the criminal complaint, a female witness who was trying to purchase methamphetamine from Boder had traveled to the area with Nelson.

The witness was later riding in a car with Boder when Nelson came up to them, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money from Boder.

The two fought then Boder drove away and said he’d deal with Nelson later as Nelson ran from the scene.

Peterson later joined Boder and the witness, and he brought a rifle.

The witness called Nelson and told him to meet in the area of North 62nd Avenue West.

During that phone call, Nelson admitted to the witness that he was only trying to rob random drug–users because he was bored.

Boder and Peterson dropped the witness off at the Minit Mart in Proctor.

The witness tried to call Nelson and warn him not to go to the meet up area because something bad might happen to him.

The witness talked to Peterson on the phone later that morning who was bawling and frantic.

She asked Peterson if nelson was dead and Peterson said he still had a pulse when they walked away.

During the investigation, officers found an empty rifle case at Boder’s residence.

A 29–year–old female was been arrested Friday and is awaiting formal charges for aiding an offender in relation to Nelson’s death.

Peterson and Boder’s next court appearance will be October 22.