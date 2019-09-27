UMD Women’s Hockey Team Excited for Exhibition Game Against Whitecaps

This is the fourth straight year that UMD will open with the Whitecaps at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hockey has returned to Amsoil Arena, specifically for the UMD women’s hockey team.

The Bulldogs will open their season Saturday with an exhibition against the defending NWHL champions, the Minnesota Whitecaps. This is the fourth straight year that UMD will open with the Whitecaps at Amsoil Arena, which gives the Bulldogs a great chance to iron out the kinks before the regular season begins next week.

“I think any time you play professional players, more mature and experienced players, it’s a great opportunity for us. I think the exposure that they got from winning the Isobel Cup and what they’ve done for the NWHL is remarkable so I’m thrilled to have them up here play us again,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m.