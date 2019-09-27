Update: Water Main Break in Upper Lakeside Repaired; Residents Asked to Boil Water

UPDATE: City extends water boiling time frame in Upper Lakeside until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28.

UPDATE: Duluth Public Works and Utilities says water service was restored to residents in upper Lakeside at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Residents in the affected area should continue to boil water until Saturday, September 28 at 2:00 a.m.

For more information you can call 218-730-4000.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Works and Utilities continues to work through the morning to fix a water main break at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Oakley Street.

Residents in the upper Lakeside neighborhood can expect to lose water service until the break is fixed.

Once the break is repaired and water starts flowing again, residents should boil the water before consuming until further notice.

For updates, residents can contact Utility Operations at 218-730-4000.