UWS Opens Fall Faculty Art Exhibit

5 faculty artists have their art on display at UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Faculty at US-Superior celebrated the opening of their Fall art exhibit Thursday.

The seasonal display showcases 5 faculty artists’ work.

Gloria Eslinger is one of the exhibit’s featured artists.

Her stained glass mosaic pieces represent the journey a person has through life.

“As artists, it’s important for us to keep up our skills and to continually work within our fields, and so how better for us to teach our students that for us to be continually working on our own artwork,” Eslinger said.

The faculty art exhibit will be open to the public for one week at the Kruk art gallery in the Holden Fine Arts building.