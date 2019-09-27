Walk for Wishes Sunday at Bagley Nature Area in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2019 Walk for Wishes Duluth is happening Sunday, September 29 at Bagley Nature Area on the campus of UMD.

Walk For Wishes is a spirited event that gives participants the choice to participate in either the 2.5K trail walk or 5K run.

The event is powered by wish families, volunteers, donors, and friends.

Throughout the event, participants will have the opportunity to meet local wish kids and hear about the power of a wish.

“This is such a great event that brings together our wish families, volunteers and supporters from the Duluth area,” said Alicia Wiesneth, Events Manager at Make-A-Wish Minnesota. “We are so excited to be able to enjoy a beautiful morning at UMD together, and hope to raise enough funds to grant every eligible wish.”

Online registration for Walk For Wishes Duluth closes at noon Friday, September 27.

On-site registration will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, September 29.

