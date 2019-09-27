Warrant Issued for Suspect in Synagogue Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – A warrant has been issued for the homeless man that admitted to starting the Adas Israel Synagogue fire earlier this month.

According to St. Louis County court officials, 36-year-old Matthew Amiot failed to attend a probation meeting and did not report to CHUM as he was supposed to.

The warrant was authorized on Thursday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Amiot pleaded guilty to one count of felony negligent fires and one count of negligent fires resulting in bodily harm on Tuesday.

Officials say Amiot’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

According to the criminal complaint, Amiot admitted to authorities that he “took a lighter and lit a variety of combustible materials on fire” outside of the synagogue on September 9.

Amiot was also seen walking behind the synagogue building around 2:00 a.m. and a short time later was seen walking away from the building looking back at flickering flames.

Fire Captain Ben Gasner was hit with falling debris as the building began to collapse from the fast-growing flames. He was treated for a concussion at a local hospital.

The synagogue was deemed a total loss.