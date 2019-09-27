William A. Irvin to be Back in Minnesota Slip in Coming Weeks

The Irvin, however, won't be open to the public until next summer

DULUTH, Minn.- We are learning the William A. Irvin will be back in the Minnesota Slip in the coming weeks.

The Irvin has been at a dry dock in Fraser Shipyards getting detailed maintenance done to it. Fraser Shipyards is cleaning the bottom of the boat, while AMI Consulting is inspecting all of the rivets to check which ones need repairs. AMI will also be making other miscellaneous repairs to the Irvin.

“There’s been a lot going on, there is a lot of moving parts. It’s a fun project; I have actually enjoyed it because it has been a challenge. It’s not the run of the mill project. I get bored with the same thing every day so this has been exciting working on something different and unique”, said Chase Dewhirst, Manager of Marine Civil Engineering, AMI Consulting Engineers.

DECC officials say the Irvin is expected to open to the public starting next summer.