Bulldogs Football Use Big Second Half to Claim Top Spot in NSIC North

After getting shutout in the first quarter, UMD scored 42 unanswered points to get the win.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The UMD football scored 42 unanswered points to defeat Bemidji State 42-7, to stay undefeated and claim the top spot in the NSIC North Division.

The Bulldogs were shutout in the first quarter, but turned it up from there. John Larson finished the day with 12 completions for 198 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Armani Carmickle finished with one touchdown for 79 yards.

No. 13 UMD (4-0) will hit the road next weekend to take on No. 3 Minnesota State-Mankato.