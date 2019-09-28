Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Tie With Whitecaps in Exhibition

Ryleigh Houston and Anna Klein scored for UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team opened the 2019 season with a 2-2 draw against the NWHL Isobel Cup champions Isobel Cup, the Minnesota Whitecaps, in an exhibition.

The game was scoreless until Ryleigh Houston scored in the second period. Anna Klein scored the other goal for the Bulldogs.

Maddy Rooney, Emma Soderberg, and Hanna Markel each spent a period in net, while Rooney also went back in for overtime. Rooney finished with 11 saves, Soderberg six and Markel 10.

The Bulldogs will officially open the season next weekend at home against Clarkson University. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:07 p.m. while Saturday’s game is set for 3:07 p.m.