Fill-a-Truck Food Drive

DULUTH, Minn.- As winter draws near, local organizations stress the need to feed nearly a 100,000 people in Duluth every year.

Union Gospel Mission of Duluth is filling trucks full of food so they can continue to serve hot, nutritional meals for those in need. One of the board members we spoke with today, says giving back to the community is why they are around.

“It is so rewarding to be in a place like that, to be able to give back to the people that are in real need right now. We have people with medical issues, physical issues, people that are temporarily after work, veterans, Native Americans. Everybody is out there that needs help and we are just trying to do our part in the community to give back”, said Gordy Johnson.

The Fill-A-Truck event continues on Sunday from 9am until 4pm at Mount Royal Fine Food on Woodland Avenue.