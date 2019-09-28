International Falls Man Remembers his Brother on a Tragic Anniversary

Dan Saker remembers his brother Bill Saker on the anniversary of his body being found in Canal Park.

DULUTH, Minn.- September 28 is a tough anniversary for one Northland resident, but instead of letting it get him down, he’s sharing his story in hopes of helping others in the Twin Ports.

Dan Saker spent his afternoon on the Lakewalk in the same spot where his brother Bill was found dead two years ago today.

Dan suffers from bipolar disorder and his brother suffered from addiction.

He says he’s spent two years living in turmoil without his brother, but now it’s time to share his story to raise awareness for people like them so they know they’re not alone.

“Let’s drop the judgement and stigma that goes with mental illness, and let’s do something about it. Our national campaign is ‘let’s talk about it,’ and I am here to talk about it,” Saker said.

Dan plans to ask the city to dedicate the manhole where his brother’s body was in his honor.