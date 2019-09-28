Lester River Rendezvous Hosts Thousands for Fun of All Ages

The annual autumn tradition celebrated the lifestyles and folkways of voyageurs in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth Autumn tradition filled Lester Park for a day filled with fun for all ages to attend. The 21st annual Lester River Rendezvous celebrates the lifestyles and folkways of the voyageurs in Minnesota.

A little chilly weather didn’t stop nearly five thousand people from coming out to Lester Park to enjoy the day. The event featured more than sixty food and craft vendors. Attendees enjoyed live music, got their faces painted, and kids even got the chance to throw axes at targets.

One of the event coordinators says keeping this tradition going is great for all.

“We try to coordinate it with them and there is a repeat and a lot of the vendors are here every year and they love it and the food vendors. It just continues on. It’s nice to hear from people you haven’t mentioned before, see you on television and say hey we are glad we saw this because that is why we are here and we are happy to have everybody”, said Don Mendoza.

One guest in attendance, who was checking out the blacksmith presentation says it’s great to see people of all ages, especially the younger kids, experience what blacksmiths did on a daily basis.

“It’s great to see the older generation teaching the younger kids some engineering skills, something other than screen time which is always good to see. It’s a beautiful day here in Duluth and they are making some great equipment over there by the looks of things”, said Michael Stevens.

Not only were there blacksmiths doing demonstrations, the public also got to witness what life was like back in the 18th and early 19th centuries.