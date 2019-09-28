Northlanders Protest Enbridge Line 3 in Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park

Protestors hold Enbridge rally in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The battle over Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project continues.

Concerned Northlanders organized a rally and protested along the shore of Lake Superior Saturday to make their voices heard.

Hundreds of oil pipeline protestors spent their day in Gichi-ode’ Akiing park hoping this rally will finally be the one officials notice.

Activists joined in calling on government to stop the proposed Line 3 replacement project.

Saturday’s rally was a way to show Enbridge how many people oppose the transfer of fossil fuels across the land because of the supposed dangers it could bring.

“There’s power in numbers. People need to hear our voice. By getting together and saying, ‘no, no, no,’ hopefully somebody that we have elected in power of position, the political arena, will listen to us finally,” Fond-Du-Lac tribal elder Skip Sandman said.

Enbridge says Line 3 is the most closely studied oil pipeline project in Minnesota history.

They don’t believe they are ignoring opponent’s concerns because of how much community and government input they’ve considered in the project’s review over the last 4 years.

“I think it’s important to note that we have thousands of supporters across the state of Minnesota and there are people who have shown up at meetings, written comments, had their voices heard in a variety of different ways, and there is wide spread support for this project,” Enbridge director of community engagement Lorraine Little said.

The protestors also celebrated a victory in their opposition to Enbridge Line 3.

Minnesota pollution regulators denied a water quality certification applied for by the company.

To opponents, this is a step in the right direction. But the denial could be short lived.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says Enbridge can re–file for the certification moving forward.