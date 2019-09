Prep Soccer: Hawks Boys, Lumberjacks Girls Win Doubleheader

Hermantown boys defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the first game, while Cloquet/Carlton topped Hermantown in the second game.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Bromberg Field was home to a soccer doubleheader on Saturday, as the Hermantown boys defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2-1 while the Cloquet/Carlton girls topped Hermantown 2-0.

Seth Johnson scored both goals for the Hermantown boys, while Drake Schramm scored for the Lumberjacks.