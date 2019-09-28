Saints Football Rallies to Stay Undefeated

St. Scholastica scored 13 points in the fourth, including a touchdown with nine seconds left, to complete the comeback and get the win.

FULTON, Mo. – The St. Scholastica football team once again used a dramatic comeback to get the 28-27 win on Saturday over Westminster to improve to 4-0.

The Saints trailed for most of the game, but put up 13 points in the fourth quarter and held the Blue Jays scoreless.

With nine seconds remaining, Zach Edwards threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Lee to tie the game, then Eric Soderberg made the extra point. Edwards finished the day with 36 competitions for 396 yards and four touchdowns, and set a program record with those 36 completions. Lee caught 11 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown, while Mitchell Adrian also had 11 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown. Reese Jansen finished with two touchdown catches. Lee became the seventh player in program history to collect over 100 receptions in his career.

The Saints return home next weekend to take on the defending UMAC champions Martin Luther. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.