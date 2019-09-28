Yellowjackets Volleyball Sweeps Knights

UWS picked up its second UMAC win of the season with the 3-0 win over Martin Luther.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS volleyball had a big showing on Saturday, sweeping Martin Luther 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-22), to pick up its second UMAC win of the season.

Brylee Colligan led all players with 13 kills, while Cami Sletta finished with 11. Gina Baertsch finished the night with 17 kills.

The Yellowjackets finished off the day with a 3-1 loss to Bethel. UWS will be back in action on Tuesday at UW-Stout.