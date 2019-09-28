Young Dancers Learn from World-Class Professionals

Celebration Dance hosts Fall convention at the DECC.

DULUTH, Minn.- Dancers in the Twin Ports learned from professional instructors at the DECC’s “Celebration Dance” Fall convention.

More than 300 dancers could attend modern dance workshops to learn routines from world–class professionals any of whom have worked with big names like Beyonce and Britney Spears.

The convention was a way to get young dancers to step out of their comfort zones and learn from people they’ve never worked with before.

“There’s so much to learn from dance that we tell people, look, it may seem like just a silly activity, recreational and you’re driving miles and spending money, but ultimately there’s something they’re getting from that, even if they don’t ever want to be a professional dancer,” Celebration Dance co-owner Robin Dettwiller said.

The convention ended with a ceremony where dancers could show off their moves to family members. Some dancers were even presented awards and scholarships.