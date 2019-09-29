Castle Danger Brewery To Hold ‘Growler Hiatus Hurrah’ Before Reaching MN ‘Growler Cap’

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Growler sales are about to come to an end for the rest of the year at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors and may even result in cutting back positions.

It’s all because of a Minnesota state law that says once a brewery produces more than 20,000 barrels in a year, those breweries are prohibited from selling the 64 ounce growlers for customers to take home from the taproom.

A petition to “Save the Growler” has gotten more than 10,000 signatures as of Sunday.

It was started by Republican Sen. Karen Housley of St. Marys Point.

The petition asks Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers to raise or eliminate the “growler cap.”

Lobbying groups against all of this have said it would negatively affect liquor stores and distributors.

But for now, Castle Danger Brewery is taking the high road Monday for its final growler sales of the year with a special event called “Growler Hiatus Hurrah.”

The brewery will extend its hours from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. with free live music starting at 6 p.m., and of course growlers to fill.