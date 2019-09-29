Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes Doors on its 59th Season

CLOQUET, Minn.-We know a Northland Winter is on the way because Gordy’s Hi–Hat in wrapped up their 59th season Sunday.

The classic diner–style burger joint was packed with customers since 10 a–m and stayed opened until they ran out of food.

The Lundquist family, who run Gordy’s restaurant, say it was a beautiful Summer and they’re lucky their loyal customers weren’t scared off by Sunday’s dreary weather.

.”We don’t really keep track of season by season, but it was another great year for us. We’re just really thankful for the community, all of our customers throughout the year and just the city of Cloquet for supporting us all year long,” Gordy’s grandson Sever Lundquist said.

Gordy and the Lundquist family plan on enjoying a much needed break this Winter and look forward to planning big things for the restaurant’s 60th season next year.