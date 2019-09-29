Hundreds Walk to Help Grant Wishes

Make a Wish holds annual Walk for Wishes, raises over $10,000.

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of people gathered at UMD’s Bagley Nature Center for a walk and run benefitting the Make-A-Wish foundation, to grant wishes for kids suffering from critical illnesses.

Over $10,000 was raised for Make-A-Wish today, exceeding their goal.

About 100 people pre-registered to participate in the Walk for Wishes.

The smiles at events like these continue long after everyone goes home, Wish-Granters said, giving the kids hope and strength.

“It’s really heartwarming to see so many people willing to help make wishes come true,” said Wish-Granter Kay Libby.

“They’ve even had research show that it really makes an impact on their treatments and their positive attitude as they face their critical illnesses.”

According to Foundation officials, about 225 wishes should be granted this year.

Some kids, like Wrigley Pearson, got hers granted at the Walk, to go swimming with sharks in Hawaii.

“I’ve always wanted to be a marine biologist,” Pearson said. “It’s just really exciting. To know that there’s so many people that’s helping it just makes it a lot easier.”