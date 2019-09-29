Kids in Need Get Free Haircuts, Just in Time for Picture Day

Families walked out with a free haircut for the kids, and a $10 plate of barbecue.

DULTUH, Minn.- Back to school can be both a stressful and expensive time. Gathering school supplies, shopping for new clothes, and getting that fresh new haircut for Picture Day.

So the organization A+ Game partnered with BAM Style to help families get their kids that new do.

“It’s a wonderful service,” said parent Karen Reneau. “Low income families appreciate this type of stuff.”

The floor of Encounter’s gym was littered with hair as hundreds of kids got their fades and bangs for free.

“I got a fade,” said Tyrell Clark.

“I think this is nice what they’re doing for us for the others, this is really nice,” the 10-year-old said. “People are enjoying themselves and all that.”

The event not only featured free haircuts but $10 barbecue to take home as well as raffles and a free produce section.

Money from the barbecue sale went towards programs run by A+Game, like their Family Halloween Party coming up at the end of October.

“We just want to do what we can to make it easier for our community cause we feel that if you work together we can all accomplish our goals a lot easier,” said A+Game founder Antonio Carter.

While many of the organizers are parents themselves, they said a free haircut would make them look and feel just as good when they were kids.

“To be able to know I got a professional haircut for free so my parents wouldn’t be stressed out about having to afford that haircut,” Carter said.

And of course many parents there breathed a sigh of relief, to have on less expense out of the way, thanks to the teamwork of different organizations throughout the community.

“Feels awesome to know how many community members support the people in need and the picture days at school,” Reneau said.