Lake Superior Disc Golf Community Holds Final Tournament

Final tournament held in Superior National Forest.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Lake Superior Disc Golf Community held their final tournament of the season Sunday.

They tossed around the discs at the Superior National Forest.

About 30–50 people came out to the tournament, out of about 100 in the region who play.

Organizers want to see more people try disc golf, with the sport open to all ages.

“Exercise for one,” said Cody Thran. “I think it teaches you a lot of patience.”

“It’s a good independent game to go out but you can also play with friends it’s just a great way to be at parks and explore new areas,” said Tyler Nasseth.

Even though this is the last tournament, they will hold other events in the winter, you can find out by checking their Facebook page here.