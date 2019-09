Part of West First Street to be Changed to Two-Way Traffic

Hope is to eliminate wrong way drivers, reduce speeds, and have faster emergency response.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Monday a portion of West First Street in Duluth will begin to be changed to two-way traffic.

The eight blocks between 22nd Avenue West and 30th Avenue West will be converted.

The city believes two–way traffic will eliminate wrong–way drivers, reduce speeds and allow for quicker emergency response.