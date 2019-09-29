Railroad Street to Close in Preparation for Can of Worms Project

Project to complete by October 11th.

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Monday, a big portion of Railroad Street will be closed for the next two weeks to replace train crossings.

The closure is between 5th Avenue West by the DECC, and Garfield Avenue.

The new rail crossings are part of improvements to railroad street in preparation for increased traffic when the “Twin Ports Interchange Project” begins on the “Can of Worms” next year.

Railroad Street will reopen to traffic this coming weekend before completing the project Friday, October 11th. The street recently got resurfaced.

A temporary traffic signal will be installed next year at Garfield and Railroad.

Railroad street then will be turned into four lanes in 2023.